6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Central Kingston

A six-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Rose Gardens community of the Kingston Central Police Division yesterday (December 6).

According to reports, the event occurred on Tex Lane in the community.

The child was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

According to initial reports, a man was in the process of cleaning an illegal firearm when the firearm went off.

A search is now underway for the man who has since fled the community.

