6 tourists tested positive for CoViD-19 and are quarantined in hotels in Montego Bay and Negril.
It is the Opposition and Medical Associated of Jamaica that impressed upon the GOJ to test all tourists. Can you imagine if this was not done?
6 tourists tested positive for CoViD-19 and are quarantined in hotels in Montego Bay and Negril.
It is the Opposition and Medical Associated of Jamaica that impressed upon the GOJ to test all tourists. Can you imagine if this was not done?
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us