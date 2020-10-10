6 more killed by COVID-19

Jamaica recorded six deaths and just under 200 new COVID-19 cases Friday, October 9.

The six deaths push the tally to 138 and the 196 positive cases means 7,559 people have so far been infected in Jamaica.

Those infected, yesterday, range in age from one month to 96 years. The main parishes accounting for the numbers were: St Catherine, 55; St James, 36 and Kingston and St Andrew 33.

The disease has left 138 people in hospital, 17 of them critical.

So far there have been 3,142 recoveries and there continues to be 4,179 active cases.