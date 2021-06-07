6 Men Arrested for Drug Offences in Portland, Charged

The Narcotics police have charged the six men who were arrested in an operation in Portland, on Sunday, May 30.

Charged with Possession of Ganja, Dealing in Ganja, and Taking Steps Preparatory to Export Ganja are, 30-year-old Romane Wright, higgler of Mike Town district, Manchester, 41-year-old Damian Williams, mason of Junction, St Elizabeth, 59-year-old Dennis Allen, farmer of Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston 8, 21-year-old Trent Walker, of Annotto Bay, St Mary, 33-year-old Raymond Foster, for of Hart Street, Kingston 4, and 42-year-old Gregory Forbes, farmer of Robins Bay, St Mary.

Reports are that on Saturday, May 29, Narcotics police were called in when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guards intercepted a 30-foot boat off the shores of Robin Bay, in Portland.

The vessel was searched, and 35 knitted bags containing 861 pounds of compressed ganja were found. The men were all taken into custody

They were subsequently charged jointly and are scheduled to appear in the St Mary Parish Court, on Wednesday, June 9.

