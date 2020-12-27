6 in police custody in Effortville multiple- murder probe

Six men listed as persons of Interest in relation to an outbreak of
violence that left five people dead in Effortville, Clarendon are in
police custody.
The five were shot and killed and at least two shot and wounded in
two nights of violence that were said to have been over a missing
motorcycle. Police said gang members carried out the killings.
Police clamped a 96-hour curfew on the area as part of measures to
bring calm to the area and catch the perpetrators. They listed six
men as persons of interest in the matter. The men are to be
questioned.
