6 in police custody in Effortville multiple- murder probe

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Six men listed as persons of Interest in relation to an outbreak of
violence that left five people dead in Effortville, Clarendon are in
police custody.
The five were shot and killed and at least two shot and wounded in
two nights of violence that were said to have been over a missing
motorcycle. Police said gang members carried out the killings.
Police clamped a 96-hour curfew on the area as part of measures to
bring calm to the area and catch the perpetrators. They listed six
men as persons of interest in the matter. The men are to be
questioned.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....