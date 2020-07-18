6 guns, 100 rounds of Ammo, Cash Seized in Westmoreland

Police arrested two men, seized six guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition and over J$1 million equivalent in case in what they are calling a targeted operation carried out in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Friday, July 17.
Reports are that during an operation by the Specialized Operations Branch, between of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Friday a premises on Barracks Road was searched and the following items were seized:
· One (1) AK47 rifle
· Two (2) 40 calibre pistols
· Three (3) 9mm pistols
· One-hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of ammunition
· US$ 6,760
· J$ 227,000
· Twenty (20) lead sheets (identity information)
· Three (3) cellular phones
The identities of the men are being withheld as investigations continue.