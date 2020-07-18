6 guns, 100 rounds of Ammo, Cash Seized in Westmoreland

Police arrested two men, seized six guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition and over J$1 million equivalent in case in what they are calling a targeted operation carried out in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Friday, July 17.

Reports are that during an operation by the Specialized Operations Branch, between of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Friday a premises on Barracks Road was searched and the following items were seized:

· One (1) AK47 rifle

· Two (2) 40 calibre pistols

· Three (3) 9mm pistols

· One-hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of ammunition

· US$ 6,760

· J$ 227,000

· Twenty (20) lead sheets (identity information)

· Three (3) cellular phones

The identities of the men are being withheld as investigations continue.