6 guns, 100 rounds of Ammo, Cash Seized in Westmoreland

Police arrested two men, seized six guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition and over J$1 million equivalent in case in what they are calling a targeted operation carried out in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Friday, July 17.

Reports are that during an operation by the Specialized Operations Branch, between of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Friday a premises on Barracks Road was searched and the following items were seized:

 

·       One (1) AK47 rifle

·       Two (2) 40 calibre pistols

·       Three (3) 9mm pistols

·       One-hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of ammunition

·       US$ 6,760

·       J$ 227,000

·       Twenty (20) lead sheets (identity information)

·       Three (3) cellular phones

 

The identities of the men are being withheld as investigations continue.

