6-Gunmen Shot and Killed in Clarendon

Jamaica Crime News: Six Gunmen Killed – Six gunmen were shot and killed during an early-morning gun battle with members of the security forces in Farm, Clarendon, on Sunday morning August 2.

Three illegal firearms which include an AK-47 rifle, an M-16 assault rifle, a shotgun and several assorted rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Two JDF soldiers were also wounded during the shooting and transported to the hospital, where they were treated.

Reports are that a joint security team went to Farm community where they came under heavy gunfire from a group of heavily armed men.

The gunbattle lasted for over an hour, where six of the men were shot, and the weapons seized.

The six gunmen, along with the two injured soldiers were rushed to the May Pen Hospital where they were pronounced dead, and the soldiers treated.