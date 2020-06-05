58 Of 2,320 Controlled Re-Entry Persons Test Positive For COVID-19

Jamaica News: The Government has reported that all 2,320 persons who have returned to Jamaica under the controlled re-entry programme since April 29, 2020, have been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To date, 58 of these persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during a digital press conference at the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday (June 4).

Dr. Tufton said within the last 24 hours, there was no new case of COVID-19 confirmed. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases therefore, remains largely at 591.

In addition to this, Dr Tufton said the island’s testing numbers are up to 13,813. “One hundred and ninety nine samples were tested in the last 24 hours, two of them [were] repeat samples. Of the 13,813 total tests done, 591 have returned positive results while 13,190 have returned negative results and 32 results are pending,” he noted.

“Of the 591 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, 368 have recovered (62.3 per cent) and 10 (1.7 per cent) persons have died. Of note, there are two critically ill cases and no moderately ill cases at this time. There are 213 (36 per cent) active cases currently under observation,” the Minister added.

At this time, there are 92 imported cases, which consist of 34 cases from before the travel restriction of March 22, 2020, 34 cases from cruise ships, 15 cases from flights returning from the United Kingdom, and nine cases from flights returning from the United States.

Additionally, 217 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 235 are linked to a workplace cluster, and 20 are under investigation.

Source: JIS News