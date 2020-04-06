58 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica

Jamaica Starting to feel the Lash of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica. Sunday, April 5, 2020: The National Influenza Centre has advised that in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 58.

The new cases are:

  • A 41 year old female from St. Ann with no travel history; her mode of transmission is under investigation
  • A 52 year old male from Portland, with a travel history from Brazil
  • A 41 year old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York, USA

There are now 30 imported cases, 22 import-related and six cases are under investigation. Some 53% of confirmed cases are male, while 47% are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 50.4 years old, while the ages range from 12 to 87 years old.

In the meantime, an eighth (8th ) patient has recovered and been released from hospital, while five patients are awaiting a second test before release from isolation.

 

Coronavirus Cases:

1,272,953

Deaths:

69,428

Recovered:

262,331
ACTIVE CASES
941,194
Currently Infected Patients
895,605 (95%)

in Mild Condition
45,589 (5%)

Serious or Critical

CLOSED CASES
331,759
Cases which had an outcome:
262,331 (79%)

Recovered / Discharged
69,428 (21%)

Deaths

The charts above are updated after the close of the day in GMT+0. Latest data is provisional, pending delayed reporting and adjustments from China’s NHC.

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 208 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

