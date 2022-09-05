56-year-old Spencer Curling Missing, from Kingston

The Rockfort Police are seeking your help in finding 56-year-old Spencer Curling, a taxi operator of Hyslope avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, September 02.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Curling was last seen leaving home at about 12:10 a.m., and was seen going into a parked vehicle. His mode of dress was a black t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of colored sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Spencer Curling is asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: