56-year-old Spencer Curling Missing, from Kingston

The Rockfort Police are seeking your help in finding 56-year-old Spencer Curling, a taxi operator of Hyslope avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, September 02.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Curling was last seen leaving home at about 12:10 a.m., and was seen going into a parked vehicle. His mode of dress was a black t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of colored sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Spencer Curling is asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

