56% Turnout of Police, Soldiers and Election Day Workers

Fifty-six (56) percent of the total eligible police, military and Election Day worker voted yesterday for the September 3 General Elections. The percentage was lower than the 63 percent in the 2016 General Elections, for the same category of voters.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) said the ballots were cast at 377 polling stations island-wide on Monday, August 31.

Of the 46,777 special services personnel, 26,276 voted, as shown in the results table below:



Special Service Category Number on Voters’ List Number of Ballots Turnout % Police 11,512 4,849 42% Military 4,181 982 23% Election Day Worker 31,084 20,445 66% Total 46,777 26,276 56%

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, says reports from across the island indicate a fairly quiet day.

Special service voters’ ballots are placed in specially marked individual envelopes which are then sorted the night after the election and will be counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast by civilian non-Election Day workers. While the Electoral Office has determined how many ballots have been received, there is no indication of how the electors have voted as the envelopes remain sealed and vaulted until the counting on Election Day.