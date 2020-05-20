529 COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

Nine more Jamaicans have tested positive for COVID-19. Six of them are said to have been among the Jamaicans who returned to the country last week and were taken into state quarantine in two St Ann hotels.

This brings to 529, the number of Jamaicans who have tested positive for the virus.

Two of the nine tested positive today are linked to the Alorica call centre.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton says with the six being tested positive among those who have returned to Jamaica, 12 of those who have tested positive so far were members of cruise ships.

Among those who returned by plane from the US, the UK and Canada were 46 crew members. In all, 12 of them have been confirmed with COVID-19.