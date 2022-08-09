51-year-old Lisa Peterking Hurst Missing, from St Catherine

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 51-year-old Lisa Peterking Hurst of Wrenford Road, Homestead, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, August 04.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports are that Hurst was last seen on Pacific Boulevard in Kingston about 8:00 a.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lisa Peterking Hurst is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Lisa Peterking Hurst was obtained at the time of this publication.