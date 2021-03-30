50yo Suspect Confesses to Killing Khanice Jackson

Jamaica News, while we are yet to hear about the charges laid against 50-year-old Mechanic Robert Fowler aka ‘Backra’, news reaching us is that he confessed to committing the crime, the news was reported this morning by Nationwide Jamaica News outlet in an interview with Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey.

According to the report, items were taken from Mr Fowler’s home that’s believed to be that of Khanice Jackson including a handbag and her bank card.

Both Khanice Jackson and Robert Fowler are from the same community in Portmore, hence Fowler usually offers to drop her at work because they also work not far from each other.

“Based on what we have been told is that, as indicated, he (the accused) used to offer her a ride to work. On that specific morning he did the same but gave a story that he had forgotten a piece of tool at his house, so he returned to collect the tool and I think that’s when the incident happened,” the DCP told Nationwide.

Fitz Bailey went on to explain that the suspect will be questioned today however he gave a “caution statement” which Bailey said was a confession.

Backra earlier denied killing Khanice and claimed that he left her in the company of another man on the day she went missing. While Jamaica knows the suspect’s name, his image is yet to be presented to the public.

According to the mother of Khanice whose name is Eunice Chambers, the killer should pay for his crime and given the maximum sentence possible.

Khanice’s body was found in bushes off Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine last Friday morning by a person passing by who then called the police, She went missing last Wednesday.

It’s believed that he strangled Miss Jackson to death.