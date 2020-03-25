50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 650 deaths in the USA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

• Global coronavirus cases surpassed 417,000 to date, with more than 18,000 deaths.

• In the United States, there have been more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 650 deaths.

• The World Health Organization said the United States has the “potential” of becoming the epicenter of the virus.

• The U.S. Senate appears to be nearing a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help American workers survive the pandemic.

• President Trump said he would “love” to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter.

• The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021.

• India will begin a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion citizens at midnight.

• Worried you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms? Here’s what the CDC says to do.

• Shelter in place, stay at home, quarantine: What do coronavirus restrictions mean?

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....