50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 650 deaths in the USA

• Global coronavirus cases surpassed 417,000 to date, with more than 18,000 deaths.

• In the United States, there have been more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 650 deaths.

• The World Health Organization said the United States has the “potential” of becoming the epicenter of the virus.

• The U.S. Senate appears to be nearing a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help American workers survive the pandemic.

• President Trump said he would “love” to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter.

• The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021.

• India will begin a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion citizens at midnight.

• Worried you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms? Here’s what the CDC says to do.

• Shelter in place, stay at home, quarantine: What do coronavirus restrictions mean?