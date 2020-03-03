500 Pound Ganja Bust

MASSIVE GANJA BUST IN PORTLAND
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Two of three men were arrested and charged with the possession of gangja today whilst attempting to pass through a vehicular check in the parish of St. Andrew; which is currently observing a state of public Emergency.

According to the police, about 5:30 am a team of officers was conducting a checkpoint operation along Marcus Garvey Drive, when they saw two motor cars that aroused their suspicion.

The officers reportedly signalled the drivers of both motorcars to stop.

However, the occupants of the vehicles instead opened fire at the police team.

The gunfire was returned, the police said, and two of the men were arrested, while a third escaped.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicles— a Nissan Latio motor car and a Toyota Probox motor car— revealed approximately 500 pounds of compressed ganja.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....