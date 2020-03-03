500 Pound Ganja Bust

Jamaica News: Two of three men were arrested and charged with the possession of gangja today whilst attempting to pass through a vehicular check in the parish of St. Andrew; which is currently observing a state of public Emergency.

According to the police, about 5:30 am a team of officers was conducting a checkpoint operation along Marcus Garvey Drive, when they saw two motor cars that aroused their suspicion.

The officers reportedly signalled the drivers of both motorcars to stop.

However, the occupants of the vehicles instead opened fire at the police team.

The gunfire was returned, the police said, and two of the men were arrested, while a third escaped.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicles— a Nissan Latio motor car and a Toyota Probox motor car— revealed approximately 500 pounds of compressed ganja.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge