500 Fifth and Sixth-Form Graduates to Benefit from Special Internship Programme

Five hundred fifth and sixth-form graduates who have not matriculated to tertiary studies will benefit from a one-year special internship in government entities and companies of private-sector partners.
They will also get a monthly stipend of $70,000, said Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as he made his 2023/24 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, on Thursday (March 16).
Mr. Holness pointed out that they will receive assistance to establish bank accounts, passports and other civil documents.
The internship will be facilitated under the Ministry of Education and Youth and the HEART/NSTA Trust’s Housing Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE)/ Work to Learn, Earn, Give and Save (LEGS) programme.
“There will also be a savings component where each candidate will receive a lump sum of $120,000 after completion,” the Prime Minister said.
During the internship, the youth will participate in core employability skills and personal development training.
“Their functional development will come through on-the-job exposure and mentorship which, after an evaluation, could lead to permanent employment,” Mr. Holness said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he is “inclined to support” a return of the Trust’s community-based training programme on a case-by-case basis.
“The programme has been under review and is being evaluated against the type of skills required by the market and the facilities and resources needed for effective delivery in the community-based modality,” he noted.