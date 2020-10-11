500 families in St James get care packages

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Five hundred families across St. James have benefited from a donation of care
packages from the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee.
The packages, valued at US$10,000, were handed over to residents on Thursday,
October 8, at the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) office, on Church Street in
Montego Bay.
The parcels contained food items, including flour, sugar, cornmeal, bread and
cooking oil; and toiletries.
Member of the local Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities committee, Jasmine
Tomlinson Brown, told JIS News that the gesture is aimed at supporting residents who
have been feeling the economic pinch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-
19) pandemic.
The PMI assisted the charity group to select the beneficiaries.
Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, who participated in the
exercise, expressed gratitude to the charity group, noting that the packages will bring
added relief to many families.
For his part, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, St. James, Richard Vernon, thanked
the organisation for the continued support given to the people of St. James.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....