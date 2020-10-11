500 families in St James get care packages

Five hundred families across St. James have benefited from a donation of care
packages from the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee.
The packages, valued at US$10,000, were handed over to residents on Thursday,
October 8, at the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) office, on Church Street in
Montego Bay.
The parcels contained food items, including flour, sugar, cornmeal, bread and
cooking oil; and toiletries.
Member of the local Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities committee, Jasmine
Tomlinson Brown, told JIS News that the gesture is aimed at supporting residents who
have been feeling the economic pinch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-
19) pandemic.
The PMI assisted the charity group to select the beneficiaries.
Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, who participated in the
exercise, expressed gratitude to the charity group, noting that the packages will bring
added relief to many families.
For his part, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, St. James, Richard Vernon, thanked
the organisation for the continued support given to the people of St. James.
