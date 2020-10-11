500 families in St James get care packages

Five hundred families across St. James have benefited from a donation of care

packages from the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee.

The packages, valued at US$10,000, were handed over to residents on Thursday,

October 8, at the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) office, on Church Street in

Montego Bay.

The parcels contained food items, including flour, sugar, cornmeal, bread and

cooking oil; and toiletries.

Member of the local Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities committee, Jasmine

Tomlinson Brown, told JIS News that the gesture is aimed at supporting residents who

have been feeling the economic pinch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-

19) pandemic.

The PMI assisted the charity group to select the beneficiaries.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, who participated in the

exercise, expressed gratitude to the charity group, noting that the packages will bring

added relief to many families.

For his part, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, St. James, Richard Vernon, thanked

the organisation for the continued support given to the people of St. James.