If there’s one thing helping people get through the Coronavirus crisis at the moment, it’s memes, and 50 Cent has one that made us chuckle. It’s often been said that laughter is the best medicine. While it can’t cure or even vaccinate against the deadly virus which has already left thousands dead, it can be a fantastic coping mechanism when it feels like we’re all living in some type of science fiction film.

Many had faith that 2020 was going to be their year — new decade, new them, and all that jazz. Sadly, 2020 has so far disappointed practically everyone, bring to mind another event which left everyone feeling let down: Fyre Festival.

50 Cent posted a meme about how this year is just not turning out as planned… “2020 is being managed by the same organizers of Fyre Festival,” 50 Cent put on Instagram. Ja Rule has continually state that he had nothing to do with the failures of Fyre Festival, but still it will forever be a stain on his career.