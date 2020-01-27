50 Cent Told Taraji P. Henson That Jussie Smollet Is Why “Empire” Cancelled

50 Cent continues to troll Taraji P. Henson, and this time he is suggesting that Jussie Smollet is responsible for Empire getting canceled.

50 Cent has been stacking his tv-show Power, against another tv-show Empire, for quite some time now. Before you read any further, that sentence doesn’t fully grasp what Fif has been doing. A more correct explanation would be that 50 has initiated full troll mode on rival tv show Empire and it’s cast members. 50 Cent bashed the show so much that Taraji P Henson had to put on her boxing gloves when she joined T.I. On his expediTIously podcast. In true 50 fashion, he released his reign of terror on Taraji and the Empire crew, releasing a slew post on his Instagram today, January 25, 2020.

He went about it in a subtle way as well, as the King of trolls had us double-taking when he started one of the captions directed at Taraji P Henson with what seemed like a sincere message. We should have known better as the rest of the caption was a brutal shot at the actress and the Empire team. As you must have imagined, 50 Cent has come under heavy fire from Empire fans for working to destroy their beloved show. Fif had more gas left in his trolling tank and decided to settle the argument of who should be held responsible for the demise of Empire. In fact, the picture from the post gives us an insight into who 50 thinks is responsible. The image shows Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal front and center while being flanked by Taraji, who plays Cookie while Lucious’s face is shown on the television.

He captioned the post, “@tarajiphenson I didn’t destroy your show it destroyed itself. I hope you accept my sincere apology, forever your fan and friend Fofty. ps i’m looking forward to working with you, or watching you watch me work.”

Fif is drawing from 2019 when Jussie did the unthinkable and staged his own attack, paying two men $3,500.00 USD to hurl racial and homophobic slurs at him along with tying a rope around his neck. According to the official report from the Chicago Police Department, he staged the attack over a salary dispute. The police chief mentioned that, “Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career. This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with this salary. He concocted a story about being attacked. We gave him the benefit of the doubt.”

Jussie was later written from the show in a short 20-seconds chat between Cookies and Becky’s, as they confirmed that he ran off to London. The last episode of Empire was aired on December 17, 2019, on the Fox network.

50 Cent is known to be a savage businessman, and it could not have been made any clearer when he confirmed that he had secured the rights to air a new show titled, ‘Notorious Cop’ in the slot that Empire occupied.

Source: Urbanilandz