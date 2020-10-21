50 Cent Endorses Trump for 2020 Election after seeing Biden’s Tax Plans

50 Cent caused an uproar earlier this week when he told his 26.2 million Instagram followers to “vote for Trump.”

The Power mogul was apparently bothered by Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, which would apply a 62 percent top tax rate to New York and New Jersey residents who make over $400,000 a year.

On Tuesday night , 50 insinuated he would leave the United States if the Democratic presidential nominee wins the election.

50 has been on a social media rampage since learning of Biden’s tax plan, posting about it regularly for the past three days.

50’s Trump endorsement has yielded support from conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, Trump’s senior campaign advisor Katrina Pierson and Candace Owen, leading many of 50’s fans to turn their backs on him.

