50 Cent crashes Bridgehampton outdoors fitness class

50 Cent delighted Hamptons fitness freaks Saturday morning when he crashed celeb trainer Isaac Boots’ class.

The ripped rapper stopped by the session, called Torch’d, at Topping Rose House’s outdoor fitness spot, the Clubhouse, in Bridgehampton. A spy said, “In the middle of the class, 50 Cent started to do Isaac’s signature arm moves.” The fitness guru’s regulars include Kelly Ripa, Lisa Rinna and Vanessa Hudgens.

The night before at Topping Rose, celebrities and chefs alike cooked meals for an intimate charity dinner organized by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Rosanna Scotto, Michael White and Alex Guarnaschelli made meals for guests including Jaret Keller and Lee Schrager, while, a spy told Page Six, “Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka created crudités platters from their personal garden for each table.” The dinner raised money for City Harvest and Food Bank for NYC.

 

Source: Page Six

