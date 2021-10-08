5 Year-old Girl Shot Dead in her Sleep in St Andrew

A five-year-old girl was shot and killed in her sleep, by armed men who traded bullets outside her home in New Heaven district, St Andrew, on Thursday, October 7.

The dead child has been identified as Denique Salmon, who attends the Gospel Light Early Childhood basic school.

Reports are that about 1:00 am, a group of armed men traded bullets in the streets outside the infant’s family home, and during the shooting, she was shot by a stray bullet that entered her room.

The child’s sister discovered that she had been shot and alerted her mother, who rushed her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead whilst been treated.

Several police teams have been deployed in the area, and the lawmen have so far carried out a number of operations in search of the gunmen.