5-year-old burnt to death

Jamaica News: A five-year old child was burnt to death at his home in Flanker District, St James around 1 p.m., Monday.

The dead child has been identified as DeAndre ‘Jaydon’ Peterkin, a student of the Providence Basic School.

According to reports, DeAndre’s grandmother wasn’t feeling well and her daughter, the child’s mother left home to get medication. During that time, the child left the grandmother’s home to return to his mother’s house. Shortly after, the grandmother heard screams and rushed to the site of her daughter’s house which was engulfed in flames.

Making an attempt to save the child, the grandmother realized that the flames were too much for her to handle. She sought help from her neighbors but by that time it was too late.

The fire department came and did cooling down operations and the charred remains of the boy were seen in the rubble of the one-bedroom board house.

The mother and grandmother are grieving their loss.

