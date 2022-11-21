5-year-old Boy Among Two Shot Dead After Leaving Funeral in St James

5-year-old Boy Among Two Shot Dead: A man and a child were shot and killed as they left a funeral on Sunday afternoon in John’s Hall, St. James.
The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Semui Shaw, otherwise called “Aljay”, and five-year-old Tavoy Cummings.
According to reports, shortly after 3 p.m., the family was about to leave the funeral, which was being held at John’s Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church. As they were about to board a white Toyota Axio motor car in which they had traveled to the funeral, men traveling aboard a motor car drove up and opened fire at them.
Tavoy, who was reportedly in his father’s arms, as well as his father and Shaw were all hit.
Tavoy and Shaw were pronounced dead at the hospital, and the boy’s father was admitted in critical condition.