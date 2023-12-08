5-Month-Old Baby Girl Flung from Roof Of 3-Story House by Mother During Heated Argument In St. James, Police Report

A 5-month-old baby died from injuries sustained after being flung from a three-story house’s roof by her mother in St. James. As per the police report, the incident took place during a dispute between both parents of the child about their relationship.
After throwing the baby from the roof, the estranged mother then attempted suicide by drinking bleach and also leaping from the building, police report.
Both individuals were taken to the Falmouth Hospital, the baby died a day later on Thursday after being transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital due to very bad injuries. Her mother survived and is now facing infanticide charges.
The incident took place on Wednesday in the Barrett Town community.
The ordeal was witnessed by the mother’s 8-year-old daughter as reported by OBSERVER ONLINE.
Police are still investigating the matter.