$5-Million Bust in Manchester

77-year-old Charged for Ganja Possession in Montego Bay
The Manchester police are reporting that just a day after Narcotics police seized approximately $3-million worth of ganja in the parish, the lawmen have secured another massive find, this time in the community of Spalding community.

Reports by the police are that about 6:40 pm, on Thursday, the police carried out an anti-narcotics operation in the community, and intercepted a Nissan bus, with one man on board.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 26 knitted bags, containing ganja weighing approximately 1,379 pounds.

The drug has an estimated street value of over $5,516,000.

The drug was seized, and the driver of the vehicle taken into custody. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

