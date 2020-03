Jamaica News: The police are reporting that 5 men were arrested in connection to a weapon seizure and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho Clarendon on Wednesday.

In a report, the police is saying that at about 10:00 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area then they signaled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motorcar to stop.

After complying, the vehicle and the occupants were searched when a 9mm Glock 17 pistol was found with nine 9mm rounds. This weapon was found in the engine bay of the car according to the police.

The five men were arrested.