5 JamaicanArtistes Nominated For a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album Category

Five Jamaicans have been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album Category following the Academy’s Announcement earlier today. They include: Spice, Gramps Morgan, Jesse Royal, Etana and Sean Paul. The other nominee is Virginia-based reggae group SOJA.

Dancehall Queen Spice’s debut project TEN made the cut. TEN was released in August and came following the Artiste’s rocky relationship with VP Records. Etana’s Pamoja album has also been nominated. The project, released in June 2021, is filled with tracks and collaborations that underline Etana’s connection with Africa.

Jesse Royal secures his first nomination for his album ‘Royal. Also released in June, Jesse’s LP consists of collaborations with Vybz Kartel and Protoje as well as reggae singer Kumar, Ghanaian afrobeats artist Stonebwoy, young talents Samory I and Runkus.

Meantime, Sean Paul-a Grammy Winning Artiste- nabs his sixth Grammy nomination with his album ‘Live N Livin’; a project which consist of 16 tracks. Released via his Dutty Rock Productions Label in March 2021, Live & Livin features a a number of dancehall finest acts such as Busy Signal, Intence, Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Govana, Serani, Jesse Royal, Stonebwoy, Bugle, Squash, Mavado, Agent Sasco, Masicka and Skillibeng.

Gramps Morgan is also in the running, with ‘Positive Vibration’, a project he released in July which features stars like Shaggy, his son Jemere Morgan and India Arie.

The 64th Grammy awards will air live on January 31, 2022.