5 Intimate Tidbits About Jamaica Rum Festival

The Jamaica Rum Festival is back and it’s hybrid! Missed the launch? Here are 5 intimate tidbits about the local gastronomic festival that you should know before attending.

New venue

For 2022, the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) will take place in Jamaica’s tourism hub and second city, Montego Bay at Harmony Park on June 25. Mark your calendars! The new venue comes as the festival seeks to expand its reach to rum drinkers locally and globally.

All star reggae lineup

Capleton, Tessane Chin, Sevana and Romaine Virgo will grace the rum festival stage and electrify the Harmony Park venue with reggae hits.

Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum rejoins as the “Official Spirit”

Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum is back on board for the 4th staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival. This year the staple rum brand returns as the Ministry of Culture designated official spirit of the island’s 60th independence celebrations. As the official spirit Wray Rum announced its plan to deliver special surprises and giveaways at JRF in honour of Jamaica’s diamond jubilee.

Interactive seminars with limited spaces return

Along with the legendary musical lineup attending a JRF seminar is an important part of the JRF experience. But spaces are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn the history of rum and how to make premium rum mixes with rum connoisseurs.

It’s a RUM festival!

There will be good food, good drinks and good experiences to be had at JRF 2022. So set your reminders, make your bookings, Jamaica Rum festival is only 52 days away. Get ready to grab a drink from your favourite rum brand, make a few of your own in a seminar and have a groovy evening.