$5 Billion Budgeted For Road Works In 2022/23

A total of $5 billion has been budgeted for roadworks during the 2022/23 fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, following a tour of sections of St. James on Tuesday (February 22).

Mr. Warmington also advised that $300 million is earmarked for emergency work resulting from flooding, $84 million is programmed for gullies, $54 million for bridges, and $74 million to address issues relating to traffic signals.

“The resources are limited, but we try our best to use it to the best [that] we can to get as much as we can out of it. I am very satisfied that, at least, we [can] make some inroads and make some difference in the communities,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, several major roadways in and around Montego Bay, St. James, have been identified for rehabilitation and drainage upgrade.

Mr. Warmington, along with representatives of the National Works Agency (NWA) and Member of Parliament for St James Central, Heroy Clarke, visited several of the areas being targeted.

They include Cornwall Courts, Green Pond, Valley Heights, Capital Heights, King Street, and North Gully.

Mr. Warmington informed that a total of $10 million each has already been allocated for drainage work in Cornwall Courts and Capital Heights.

He said similar projects are to be undertaken in Melbourne Gully and Valley Heights where box culverts are needed.

The Minister further pointed out that the gully in Canterbury needs a retaining wall, among other works.

“The NWA knows the urgency of the matter and I know they will do their best as they have always been doing,” Mr. Warmington said

WRITTEN BY: OKOYE HENRY
SOURCE: JIS news

