The Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, in a post via Twitter announced that Jamaica has now recorded its 4th death via the COVID-19 virus.

The details of the death were not expanded on as yet.

Jamaica has still not confirmed any other cases since the last publication of the 63rd confirmed case.

At this time 43 persons are in state isolation. The status of 10 persons is asymptomatic and two are critically ill.