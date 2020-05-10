498 COVID-19 cases

There are now 498 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, following eight positive test results recorded yesterday, Saturday.

Two of the reported cases are persons who arrived on the flight Wednesday from the United Kingdom and two are from Enfield in St Mary, one of the communities under quarantine since last Thursday in the south-east of that parish.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says those who came on the first “controlled entry” flight from the UK are all in isolation.

The two positive cases from St Mary are also in isolation.

The other four of the eight positive cases yesterday are contacts of confirmed cases.

Meantime 16 more cases have recovered bringing to 78 the number of persons to have recovered from the virus.