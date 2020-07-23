4,945 Senior Citizens Receive Skills Training

Jamaica News: For the 2019/20 financial year, the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) and its partners trained 4,945 senior citizens in culinary arts, jewellery making, basketry, painting, farming and art and crafts.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Mike Henry, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 21.

He also noted that the NCSC collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other partners to provide health promotion services to more than 3,500 of the country’s older citizens across the island.

Senior citizens also participated in 17 regional and parish sports meets.

“The Council maintained the Meals on Wheels Feeding Programme, providing meals to the elderly in need in 16 communities across Kingston and St Andrew,” Mr. Henry informed.

Meanwhile, Minister Henry said that public consultations on the revision of the National Policy for Senior Citizens Green Paper have been completed.

“The policy has now been submitted to Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament as a White Paper,” Mr. Henry said.

Source: JIS News