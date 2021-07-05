48-year-old Garvey Lyndon Missing, from Kingston

Garvey Lyndon, 48, of Gordon Terrace, New Haven, Kingston 20, has been missing since Saturday, July 3.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Blake was last seen in his community about 11:00 a.m. He was dressed in a black T-shirt, grey and black sweat pants and a pair of black shoes. All attempts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone with information about Garvey Lyndon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Department at 933-4280, the police emergency number 119, or the local police station.