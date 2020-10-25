48-year-old charged with raping girl

48-year-old charged with raping girl - Mckoy's News
A 48-year-old farmer has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Portland.

Police are reporting that on Friday morning, July 31, in Commodore district, Portland in the parish, a 15-year-old girl was on the way home when she was attacked by the farmer who had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and the farmer subsequently arrested and charged

By the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA)

on Friday, October 23.

His court date is being finalized.

