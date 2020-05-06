478 COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

There are now 478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Five cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the Ministry announced that there were 473 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, following the two additional positive tests that day.

The latest details regarding the Coronavirus in Jamaica were given at a digital media briefing this evening.

A breakdown of the five new cases shows that one was an 18-year-old male from St Mary and three men 18-69 years old and a 17-year- old female.