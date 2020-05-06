478 COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

There are now 478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Five cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, the Ministry announced that there were 473 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, following the two additional positive tests that day.

The latest details regarding the Coronavirus in Jamaica were given at a digital media briefing this evening.

A breakdown of the five new cases shows that one was an 18-year-old male from St Mary and three men 18-69 years old and a 17-year- old female.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....