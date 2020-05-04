471 COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

471 COVID-19 cases

There are now 471 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

In the last 24 hours, there were only two confirmed cases. This is the lowest number for any day in several weeks.

Up to yesterday, Sunday, there were 469 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

The additional two confirmed cases bring to 471 the total number of cases.

The latest data was provided at a press conference now taking place.

The two new cases are one male 12 years old, from St Catherine and a female 20 years old from Clarendon.

Two hundred and twenty-one of the cases are linked to Alorica call centre.

Two hundred and ninety-one are females.

The total number of recovered cases is 49.