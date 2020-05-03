463 confirmed cases

Jamaica now has 463 confirmed COVOD-19 cases, following the confirmation of 31 positive tests Saturday.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the 31 new cases included seven from the Alorica workplace cluster.
Up to Friday, there were 432 confirmed cases in Jamaica and eight deaths.
