463 confirmed cases

Coronavirus death toll reaches triple digits in NYC
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica now has 463 confirmed COVOD-19 cases, following the confirmation of 31 positive tests Saturday.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the 31 new cases included seven from the Alorica workplace cluster.
Up to Friday, there were 432 confirmed cases in Jamaica and eight deaths.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....