Carl Bailey, also known as “Jah Joe,” a 45-year-old upholstery manufacturer from Papine, St. Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, July 24.

He is roughly 183 cm (6 feet) tall, with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue trousers, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Carl Bailey’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Papine Police Station at 876-927-2047, the police 119 emergency line, or the nearest police station.