43rd Western Relays launched

The 43rd Western Relays was launched on Tuesdays at the Deja All Inclusive Resort on the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay.

This year’s staging sees a reduced number of events due to the restrictions posed by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and the protocols for staging sports events including no spectators on location. To make up for the absence of spectators, the organizers have arranged to stream the meet live on the trackalerts youtube channel which streamed the launch live from the hotel’s conference room.

A notable difference this year is the absence of the long running title sponsor MILO. The chairman of the organizing committee Ray Harvey, said that a number of sponsors have come on board to make up for some of the shortfall of funds to stage a successful but scaled down version of the meet.

The events for this year are 100M, 400M, 4x100M, 4x400M, 4x800M and the Sprint Medley. The meet will begin at 100:00 am and end at 5:00 PM ad the GC Foster College in St. Catherine.

Ray Harvey was pleased to see the meet return in 2022. “The fact that we didn’t have our meet last year told us the we should have our meet this year. We did not want to have the two-year hiatus. We have been away from Montego Bay for four years now but that is acceptable but having no meet in not acceptable. So despite the early setback of not having Milo’s sponsorship we were determined that the 2022 Western Relays should take place. The support that we have gotten suggest that we just are about where we can pay our bill and we will continue to see if we can raise more funds because we have displaced so many things from the original meet that we would like to put them back but its the funding that will what we can and what we cannot do.” Harvey paid tribute to the sponsors who came on board to make the meet a reality.

The Sports Development Foundation (SDF) answered the call immediately when asked for help to the stage the meet. Mr. Denzil Wilks, CEO of the SDF said “The history of the event speaks for itself. When I got the call and I took it to the board, there wasn’t any great convincing. We all knew what this thing was all about and when we were told that the major sponsor dropped out we recognized immediately the we couldn’t let this one fall by the wayside. We had no difficulty in getting it through all the various channels. There was time situation and that we had to deal with, with dispatch and it was out greatest pleasure.”

The Jamaica Olympic Association’s (JOA) president, Chris Samuda was on hand to give his support after committing financial help to Western Relays. “We are very pleased to be a part of the Western Relays. We think its an important event for the West because it provides the opportunity for young people not only to demonstrate their athletic prowess but also to be educated and grow with the meet in statue. We can on board to the response to a need and we always respond to needs. We interface directly with our member associations but certainly when a brief is given to us and we understand that there is a need then we respond positively. So we are very happy to be supporting Western Relays. We are hoping that it will come back home to Montego Bay because here is its rightful place.”

The JAAA was also on hand to give its seal of approval. Brian Smith, assistant secretary of the JAAA said “We are grateful that Western Relays will be on this year although the venue is in St. Catherine. We are hoping that they can come back to Montego Bay next year. It is important for the region, it is important for the people this side of the country to see their athletes and for them also to see the other stars that normally come. It can noly help and enhance track and field”

GC Foster College who compete vigorously at Western Relays on an annual basis was represented by its Athletic Director Chester McCarthy who promised a good dynamic show from the college team. “As per usual GC Foster is going to put on a good show with a bit of dynamics. The GC Foster College team is quite dynamic. We have a number of athletes from the Eastern Caribbean so what we are doing to create a spectacle is to break up the college team into three units. So you are going to see the Eastern Caribbean unit out of GC Foster running as a team and you will have another unit as GC Foster and there is going to be a third unit.” He also said that the venue is being prepared for top class competition on Saturday.

The sponsors of Western Relays are the SDF, the JOA, Wata, Powerade, Custom Marble, trackalerts, Gibson McCook Relays, World Class Athletics and On Di Run Events Managements as well as some of Ray Harvey’s batch mates at Nebraska University where he attended and represented in track and field and several individual supporters of the Western Relays.