422 confirmed Covid-19 cases. One more death, bringing count to 8

Jamaica now has 422 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, one more person has died from the disease, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to eight (8).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported a short time ago that there were 26 positive tests in the last 24 hours, moving the number from 396 to 422.

In its statement, the Ministry said the latest to die is a 63-year-old woman from St Catherine who was in contact with a confirmed case.

Of the 26 new cases, the youngest is eight months and the oldest 63 years of age. Three are from the Alorica call centre, Portmore. The Ministry says this brings to 203, or just under half the total, the number of cases from Alorica. The Ministry does not identify that BPO business by name but refers to it as the “workplace cluster.”