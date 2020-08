Police are investigating what they suspect is the drowning of a woman whose body was

found in the Codjoe River, Glengoffe, St. Catherine on Friday, August 14.

Dead is 40-year-old Marlene Palmer of Church Road, Linstead, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 2:00 p.m., passers-by came upon the body

and alerted them. On their arrival, it was seen lying face down in the water.