4-year-old Tiana Hall Missing, from St Catherine

A High Alert has been activated for 4-year-old Tiana Hall otherwise ‘Baby Tfrom Sf St. Johns Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, August 9.

She is of brown complexion, and medium build.

Reports from the from the Spanish Town Police are that Tiana was last seen at home wearing a pink and blue blouse, blue jeans short and a black-and-white sneakers. She has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiana Hall otherwise called ‘Baby T’ is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tiana Hall was available at the time of this publication.

