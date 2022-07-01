4-year-old Melania Morgan Missing, from Kingston

A High Alert has been activated for 4-year-old Melania Morgan a student of Dulwich Avenue, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Monday, June 27.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports are that Melania was last seen at school about 2:00 p.m., wearing her school uniform- a blue dress and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melania Morgan is asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-775-1795, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.