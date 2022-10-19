4-year-old Dies in St Mary Arson Attack

An arson attack on a family house in Dean Penn, Highgate, St. Mary, on Tuesday morning, resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl.

The dead child has been identified as Sariah Kohen of the same community.

According to reports, Sariah was at home with her family at 3:30 a.m. when their house was set on fire. When the occupants realized there was a fire, they fled the house, mistakenly leaving the child inside.

Family members then tried to rescue her, but were unsuccessful.

Rose Beacher, Sariah’s mother, was also severely burned during the process. She was taken to the Port Maria Hospital to be treated.

Investigations continue.

 

