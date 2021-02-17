4-Shot in Majestic Gardens, 1-Fatal

Detectives attached to the Hunts Bay police station are now at a scene in the Majestic Gardens settlement, in Kingston, where four people were shot earlier today, one of whom has so far, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The Hunts Bay police reported that about midday, a group of heavily armed men went to a section of the community and opened fire on a group of persons.

When the shooting subsided, and the gunmen had left the scene, four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where one of the victims died, and three others admitted in serious but stable condition.

