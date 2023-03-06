4-Shot, 1-Fatal, in Georges Plain, Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed, and four other persons shot and injured, by armed men travelling in a Toyota motor car in Georges Plain, Westmoreland, on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Rojay Mowatt, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy or Blacks’ unemployed of Burnt Savannah district in the parish.
Reports by the police are that about 7:50pm, Mowatt and other persons were at a shop in Water Lane, Georges Plain community, when a Blue Toyota Axio motor car drove to the community and two men alighted with handguns and opened on the crowd.
Mowatt and the four other men received gunshot wounds, while their attackers escaped in the waiting motor vehicle.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded men were transported to hospital, where Mowatt was pronounced dead and the other victim treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.