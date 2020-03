Jamaica News: After a brazen gun attack that has left many families in Water Lane living in terror; Lestin Duncan, 65, and his 24-year-old son are left nursing their wounds after they were shot outside their home in Water Lane, Kingston.

The attack that took place on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 has left 4 people shot and rushed to the hospital. According to reports at about 8 p.m., a man on a motorbike approached a group of persons and started shooting.

Mr. Duncan reported that he narrowly escaped with his life by running out of the line of fire. However, he did not move in time because he was shot in his leg. When he thought it was over, he stated that the gunman rode off again and fired more shots in the community.

Duncan described the incident as gruesome. The four men were rushed to the hospital in the same vehicle. Duncan stated that while in the car he experienced the worst fear of his life—losing his son. His son is still admitted while he was released. However, as a fisherman, he unable to work due to the injuries sustained in the incident.

The family is now seeking refuge elsewhere and Duncan’s wife maybe considering moving permanently.

The police are reporting that there has been an increase in shootings in the West Kingston area and they are making there best efforts to find and apprehend the people responsible for these actions.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

