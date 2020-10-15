4 more soldiers being investigated in drug bust

Jamaica News: The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says four of its members are being questioned in connection with the seizure of 1,500 pounds of ganja, following a firefight between soldiers and police in St Elizabeth.

Two soldiers in uniform were arrested after the gun battle when more than 40 packages of ganja were taken from a van in which the two were travelling, near Gutters in St Elizabeth, Tuesday night.

The two soldiers are still in custody. The JDF revealed in a media briefing this morning that four soldiers are being questioned in connection with the incident that the army says it assisted the police with.